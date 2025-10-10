Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Top contenders who can outcompete Donald Trump

The Nobel Peace Prize is set to be announced on Friday and the majority in the world is eyeing whether the U.S. President Donald Trump will receive this year’s Award or not.

The world is no stranger to Donald Trump’s enthusiasm to get the worthy prize, considering and projecting himself as a deserving contender on multiple occasions.

As the time of announcement comes nearer, one must consider the other candidates, including humanitarian organizations, civil society leaders, and political figures, who can have the potential to outcompete Donald Trump.

Top Contenders for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Emergency Response Rooms (ERRs)

Sudan’s ERRs is among the main contenders to win the Nobel Peace Prize for its unyielding humanitarian work in war-battered country. Emergency Response Rooms is a collection of more than 700 community-based organizations working in Sudan. It offers services on the behalf of the government. In the midst of two years of brutal war, ERRs volunteers have been providing essential humanitarian aid, such as medicine, shelter, and food to displaced people. As per UN, war in Sudan has unleashed “the world’s largest humanitarian crisis” which displaced 13 million people.

International Courts of Justice

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) are considered competent contenders that can overshadow Donald Trump. Both courts are known for playing an important role in upholding international law amidst global conflicts. The courts have recently gained global reputation for conducting hearing on genocide in Gaza and issuing arrest warrants for leaders accusing of war crimes, including the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

In 2021, the Nobel Committee honoured the Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, founder of the investigative media outlet Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta with the prize for protecting press freedom. Given the instrumental role of journalists in covering the ongoing wars and conflicts, it is highly probable that a media organization could win this year’s Nobel Prize. Reporters Without Borders has always been vocal in highlighting the atrocities in war-torn countries and preserving freedom of expression.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg, the climate activist and vocal supporter of Gaza, is considered as the deserving candidate for Nobel Peace Prize. Her unrelenting efforts in protecting climate and offering humanitarian aid to people are widely recognized in the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Having been considered as the epitome of resistance against Russian aggression, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also been seen as a potential contender for the prestigious accolade.

The United Nations (UN) agencies

There are also two UN agencies that are perceived to be strong contenders to win this year's prize that consist of UN Relief and Works Agency of Palestine refugees (UNRWA) and the UN High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR). Although the UNRWA has been involved in the delivery of aid to the war-torn and aid-stricken Gaza as a humanitarian initiative (despite controversies), the UNHCR may also be viewed to do the same in resolving the global displacement issues.

Doctors Without Borders

The Médecins Sans Frontières or Doctors Without Borders (MSF) could be a serious contender this year too since they are dedicated to offering medical aid to some of the harshest and most dangerous areas of the world. The organization has been in the limelight this year due to the fact that it has been operating in war torn Gaza. Additionally, the medical assistance that is offered by the organization in more than 70 countries also makes MSF a formidable competitor.