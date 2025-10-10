Kevin Jonas’ wife sheds light into silent battle with Lyme Disease

Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle has recently shared rare insight into her quiet battle with Lyme Disease.

Danielle, who’s been married to the Jonas Brother for 16 years, opened up about her health battle in a new interview with Parents magazine.

The musician’s wife revealed she first started losing her hair that made her worried.

But doctors advised that it was “anxiety” at the time.

Later, she had a “biopsy that showed” she had Lyme disease.

“I also had eczema on my scalp, which was likely from the inflammation caused by Lyme disease The hair loss was very traumatic,” explained the 39-year-old.

Danielle confessed she “got to a point where I wanted to wear a wig”.

However, instead of wig, she decided to wear extensions.

“I had to go out and do things with Kevin. I just wanted to feel like myself,” she added.

Meanwhile, Danielle disclosed that her Lyme disease is under control, though she still experiences residual symptoms like eczema flare-ups.

Elsewhere in the interview, Danielle, who shares two daughters with Kevin, spoke highly of her musician husband.

“Kevin never really mentioned wanting boys, so when we had two girls, he was beside himself,” she mentioned.

Danielle told the outlet, “He always gives them their way, but the biggest thing is just how much he loves them.”

Before concluding, Kevin’s wife added that both her daughters have already picked up on their father’s hobbies like golf and playing guitar.