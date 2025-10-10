Justin Bieber posts cute picture of son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber’s son, Jack Blues, is already proving he has a flair for fashion.

On Thursday, October 9, the YUKON singer gave fans a glimpse of his 13-month-old son in a new Instagram post, sharing adorable photos of the toddler exploring around their home.

In the sweet snaps, Jack was dressed in a pink hoodie with a swirl design on the back, paired with black and white checkered pants, a look that perfectly balanced comfort and style.

One of the photos showed the little one toddling around inside, while another captured him outdoors, seemingly on a golf course. Bieber chose not to add a caption, letting the photos capture the moment on their own.

Just a few days earlier, Hailey Bieber also shared new glimpses of their son as he got into the Halloween spirit.

Posting a carousel of photos on Instagram, she included shots of Jack surrounded by pumpkins, hay bales, and a skeleton holding a sign that read “Jack’s Patch.”

In other snaps, Jack was seen repping his dad’s favourite hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and later donning a sweatshirt that featured a throwback photo of a young Justin Bieber with the word “Justin” printed across it.

Hailey playfully captioned the post “Jacktober,” marking her little one’s first October festivities.

Back in September, Justin had also shared a series of family photos, including one that melted fans’ hearts, a candid shot of Jack walking hand in hand with his parents at Coachella in Indio, California.

The toddler, dressed in a pink sleeveless shirt and diaper, looked completely at ease as his parents guided him through the festival grounds.

Another photo from the same post showed Justin holding his son close while wearing a Pray for Me T-shirt. Later, he shared a few more snapshots from that day, capturing the family’s relaxed and joyful vibe.

From cosy home moments to festival strolls, little Jack Blues is already making a name for himself as one of Hollywood’s cutest, and most stylish, toddlers.