Brooklyn Beckham skips Victoria's Netflix premiere for surprise outing with Nicola

Victoria as surrounded by her family members at the screening before partying the night away in celebration

Brooklyn Beckham was spotted enjoying fun-filled moments with his wife, Nicola Peltz, while his estranged family celebrated mother Victoria's success at the premiere for her self-titled Netflix documentary.

Meanwhile, Victoria's husband, legendary footballer, 50, shared photos from Wednesday's night's premiere of the show, proudly calling it a 'special evening celebrating Victoria Beckham on Netflix.'

The fashion designer, 52, was surrounded by her family members at the screening before partying the night away in celebration-but one notable absent was that of the David and Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

While Victoria and her inner circle gathered in London for the occasion, Brooklyn was miles away in Beverly Hills amid their ongoing feud.

Nicola, 30, clung onto her man as they cruised through the streets on a pricey red Ducati motorbike.

What caught attention was the actress's huge diamond wedding ring, as the loved-up couple appeared more smitten than ever.

Nicola showed off her slim frame in a tight-fitting black top and yoga pants, both wearing matching helmets for the ride.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, displayed his tattooed legs in a pair of blue shorts and a zip-up hoodie, paired with Converse, opting for a very casual look.

Back in London, the rest of his family proudly gathered to watch the first two episodes of Victoria's new show.

Speaking at the premiere, Victoria thanked Brooklyn, along with her other children, for their support. Paying tribute she said:

'Thanks 'to my husband for convincing me and forcing me giving me no choice, David.

'My children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper, and David. Oh no, he's not a child. It has taken this process to realise I am enough.'

She added:

'This process really forced me to reflect on my journey and it has been emotional.'