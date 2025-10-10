Why GTA 6 fans are buzzing ahead of trailer 3: Here's every thing you need to know

Social media fans are buzzing with speculation following a mysterious teaser from Game Informer about the GTA6 November 2025 release, which some believe may hint at the next installment in Rockstar’s iconic franchise.

Though no concrete evidence links the teaser to Rockstar Games, the timing and historical patterns have sparked widespread excitement among GTA fans.

The buzz is fueled by a familiar feeling; according to the post, in November 2012, Game Informer published an extensive cover story on Grand Theft Auto V soon after its second trailer dropped.

That issue included scoops, developer interviews, and exclusive images, serving as a pivotal moment in the game’s pre-release hype.

In October again, Game Informer is stirring excitement for a secretive November issue.

In a recent newsletter, they stated they “can’t reveal much" but suggested the upcoming content will make readers eager to subscribe.

This highlights their iconic 2012 GTA 5 feature, sparking fan buzzing of a potential GTA 6 exclusive, despite the game’s delay to May 2026, amid soaring anticipation for the franchise.

GTA fans react

Once the post appeared on social media, it went viral and sparked reactions from gaming enthusiasts.

One user wrote, “I’m pleasantly surprised by how much we already know tbh, but trailer 3 will surely give us more regardless.”

A second user commented, “I doubt it’s much of anything, but it would be nice to finally get some more info on Lucia and Jason.”

A third user wrote, “Sounds like it could very well be a GTA VI tease ngl, let’s see.”

Fans are buzzing about the upcoming trailer, with some eager for more info on Lucia and Jason, while others suspect it might just be a tease for GTA VI.