'Typhoon Halong' hits Japan,prompting emergency warnings

Typhoon Halong hits Japan ,weather agency issues heavy warnings

According to meteorologists, a heavy rain warning was issued for Hachijo town on October 9, 2025 as Typhoon Halong has been pummeling the Southern part of Japan’s Izu Islands with heavy rain showers breaking previous records.

As per the reports, Halong, the 22nd named storm of the year, was moving at around 40 kilometres per hour with central pressure of 950 hectopascals.

The maximum sustained winds near the center reached 162 kph, with maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 234 kph.

Japan’s weather agency initially issued its highest-level emergency alert for Hachijojima due to heavy rain from the powerful storm and urged residents to evacuate immediately.

Authorities warned residents to brace for destructive winds, landslides, high waves and flooding in low-lying coastal areas.

Moreover, Shuichi Tachihara, Director of the Japan Meteorological Agency, while addressing a news conference earlier, also warned about heavy rains and high destructive waves due to Typhoon Halong approaching Japanese coasts.

Additionally the forecasters said rainfall totals could reach up to 300mm in 24 hours, with gusts exceeding 250kmph and sustained winds of around 180kmph.

History of Typhoons in Japan

Japan is among the countries that Typhoons frequently hit. Since 1951, an average of 2.6 Typhoons have reached the main islands of Kyushu, Shikoku, Honshu, and Hokkaido per year.

Moreover, among the regions, Okinawa is considered the most vulnerable to typhoons, experiencing an average of 7 storms per year.

The deadliest typhoon in Japanese history is “Typhoon Vera,” also known as “Isewan,” which resulted in 5,000 casualties in the Tokai region.

Along with another major typhoon that hit Honshu and caused 4000 casualties.

Recently, a massive Typhoon that hit Japan in 2019 was “Super Typhoon Hagibis,” which resulted in 77 deaths and widespread damage from flooding and landslides.

In addition to that, Japan also faced other deadly Typhoons as “Typhoon Shanshan” in 2024 which caused 8 fatalities and caused at least $6 billion in damage.

According to previous records, Typhoon Halong is the most recent typhoon recorded in Japan, currently impacting the Izu Islands with peak wind speeds of 197 kph at Hachijojima and heavy rainfall totaling 283.5 mm in 24 hours.