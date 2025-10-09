Trump announces Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire

Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a US-mediated ceasefire, initiating a process for the release of all hostages held in Gaza and a partial Israeli military withdrawal.

The breakthrough, announced by President Donald Trump on October 09, 2025, follows intense diplomatic efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey and could see hostages returned as early as Monday.

The agreement represents the most significant progress since hostilities erupted two years ago, triggering immediate celebrations in both Gaza and Israel despite widespread caution that the deal remains fragile.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the arrangement as a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory, while Hamas issued statements thanking mediating nations.

The initial framework focuses on humanitarian measures including hostage-prisoner exchanges and Israeli forces pulling back to designated positions.

However, the agreement notably postpones resolution of fundamental disputes including Hamas's disarmament and Gaza's future governance, leaving a permanent peace settlement for later negotiations.

International rights organizations offered measured responses to the development, with Amnesty International secretary general Agnès Callamard describing the ceasefire as cruelly overdue.

Callamard warned the US proposal "falls woefully short" by neglecting accountability mechanisms and Palestinian self-determination.

In addition to that, the agreement follows what United Nations officials have described as the deadliest period in the decades-long conflict, with Gaza's infrastructure devastated and civilian casualties reaching unprecedented levels.