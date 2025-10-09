Taylor Swift spills 'crazy' Travis Kelce tea from Eras Tour

Taylor Swift shares Eras Tour behind the scenes with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift might be up on the stage during the Eras Tour, but she still knew what went on in the audience as her insider informant, Travis Kelce, gave her the debrief on their way home.

The 35-year-old pop superstar shared one of the “crazy” stories the NFL star, 36, told her in the car after a show which had several A-listers including Hugh Grant, Ashton Kutcher, Greta Gerwig, and Tom Cruise in attendance.

During the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s recent appearance at Late Night with Seth Meyers, on Wednesday, October 8, Swift shared a misunderstanding Kelce had, which turned into a funny story they look back on.

The 14-time-Grammy winner shared that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had planned to tell Gerwig, who is his favourite director, that he loves her work.

The star athlete did end up telling that but not to the Barbie director, but instead Grant’s wife who he thought was Gerwig.

Swift hilariously revealed that Kelce joked, “I’m just Ken, too,” in conversation with Anna Eberstein, who politely smiled at the misunderstanding.

The Fate of Ophelia songstress went on to share that her fiancé did not recognise Gerwig till after the show, despite dancing with her multiple times during the concert.

Swift was surprised to hear Kelce sharing that Gerwig and Grant had been dancing together the whole night, and had inside jokes, speculating that they might be doing a movie together.

The Eras Tour performer recalled saying, “The tea is crazy tonight, Travis.”

However, minutes later she clarified the mix-up after showing him videos of him and the real Gerwig hanging out.