Forbes 2025 list: Three nations account for over half of world’s billionaires

In a world where fortunes rise and fall with the markets, the number of billionaires has hit a stunning new high.

According to the latest Forbes World’s Billionaires List released earlier this year, there are now 3,028 people around the globe with a net worth of at least $1 billion each.

That is more ultra-wealthy individuals than ever before, and their combined riches total a jaw-dropping $16.1 trillion, up nearly $2 trillion from last year.

Amid this global boom in big money, one country stands out as the clear leader: the United States. The country is home to the most billionaires, boasting a record 902 of them as of March 2025. That’s almost a third of the world’s total, and it edges out last year’s count of 813.

The surge comes despite rocky markets and global uncertainties. Forbes reported in its annual ranking:

“The total net worth of the 3,028 billionaires on Forbes’ 2025 billionaires list as of March 7, 2025, which is an increase of almost $2 trillion from 2024.”

The United States dominates again with 902 billionaires worth $4.8 trillion combined

Close behind the U.S. are powerhouses like China (with 516 billionaires, including those in Hong Kong) and India (205).

These three nations alone account for more than half of all billionaires and their wealth, showing how economic shifts in Asia are reshaping the global rich list.

In Europe, Germany leads with around 132, followed by the UK (around 50) and Switzerland (40), but they pale in comparison to the top trio.

As the world grapples with inequality, where the richest few hold more wealth than entire nations like Japan or the UK, this boom raises big questions. Their $16.1 trillion stash rivals the GDP of every country except the U.S and China.

Yet for now, the American dream of striking it rich remains alive and well, leading the pack in a club that is bigger and bolder than ever.