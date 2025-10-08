Women's World Cup: Australia outclass Pakistan by 107 runs

Australia's Kim Garth celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Sidra Nawaz during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on October 8, 2025. — ICC

Pakistan faced a humiliated 107-run defeat against Australia in the ninth match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Wednesday.

Beth Mooney's gutsy century, followed by a collective bowling effort, led Australia to a resounding victory over bottom-placed Pakistan.

Set to chase a 222-run target, Pakistan's batting unit could yield 114 before getting bowled out in 36.3 overs, succumbing to their third consecutive defeat in the eight-team global event.

In-form top-order batter Sidra Amin waged a lone battle for the Green Shirts, scoring a fighting 35 off 52 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Besides her, only Rameen Shamim (15), skipper Fatima Sana and Nashra Sandhu, 11 each, could amass double figures against a ruthless Australia’s bowling attack.

Kim Garth led the bowling charge for Australia with three wickets for just 14 runs in her six overs, followed by Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland with two each, while Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King and Georgia Wareham chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The 107-run victory lifted Australia to the top of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 standings with five points in three matches, while Pakistan remained at the bottom, having lost all of their first three games.

Opting to bat first, Australia finished at 221/9 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of a century-plus stand for the ninth wicket.

Australia began steadily as openers – skipper Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield – put together a 30-run partnership.

Healy was the first to fall, dismissed for 20 off 23 balls by spinner Sadia Iqbal in the final delivery of the seventh over. In the very next over, Litchfield was caught and bowled by Fatima Sana for 10, leaving Australia at 30/2.

Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney added 25 runs for the third wicket, but it was not enough to stabilise the innings. Perry was stumped for just five by Nashra Sandhu, who claimed her first wicket of the match.

Nashra struck again in the following over to dismiss Annabel Sutherland for one, reducing Australia to 59/4 in 14.3 overs.

Beth Mooney tried to anchor the innings, but wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Rameen Shamim accounted for Ashleigh Gardner, who was dismissed for one, while Nashra Sandhu claimed her third wicket by removing Tahlia McGrath, leaving Australia reeling at 75/6 in 20.3 overs.

Rameen continued her fine spell, taking two wickets in the next over, including Georgia Wareham, who was out for a duck, giving Australia their seventh blow.

Mooney and Kim Garth then added 39 runs for the eighth wicket, with Mooney bringing up her 20th WODI half-century.

However, the partnership was broken when Garth was stumped off Diana Baig’s delivery for 11 off 47 balls, leaving Australia at 115/8 in 33.5 overs.

Mooney was then joined by bowling all-rounder Alana King in the middle, and the duo batted valiantly to take Australia past the 200-run mark, putting together a 106-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

Beth Mooney top-scored for Australia with 109 off 114 deliveries, studded with 11 boundaries.

King, on the other hand, remained unbeaten with a brisk half-century, scoring 51 off 49 deliveries with the help of three sixes and as many fours.

Sandhu was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking three wickets for just 37 runs in 10 overs, followed by Rameen Shamim and Fatima Sana with two each, while Sadia Iqbal and Diana Baig made one scalp apiece.