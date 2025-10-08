Scientists create first-ever diagnostic blood test in chronic fatigue breakthrough

Scientists have developed the world’s first diagnostic blood test to accurately diagnose myalgic encephalomyelitis, also called chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).

Researchers from the University of East Anglia and Oxford Biodynamics have unlocked this recent breakthrough in chronic fatigue by leveraging EpiSwitch 3D Genomics technology.

The cutting-edge technology identified distinct DNA folding patterns in blood samples of ME/CFS patients.

The blood test technology can revolutionize the detection of fatigue syndrome by achieving 92 percent sensitivity and 98 percent specificity.

Unfortunately, the people suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome can go undiagnosed for years due to lack of the test for the condition.

Resultantly, the patients are usually diagnosed based on symptoms, leading to misdiagnosis.

Prof Dmitry Pshezhetskiy the lead researcher from the University of East Anglia (UEA) Norwich Medical School, said: “ME/CFS is a serious and often disabling illness characterised by extreme fatigue that is not relieved by rest. We know that some patients report being ignored or even told that their illness is all in their head.”

“We wanted to see if we could develop a blood test to diagnose the condition – and we did. Our discovery offers the potential for a simple, accurate blood test to help confirm a diagnosis, which could lead to earlier support and more effective management,” Prof Dmitry added.

This breakthrough will prove a major step for improving the ways of diagnosing and managing this complex disease.

As per Alexandre Akoulitchev’s observations, the chief scientific officer at OBD and co-author of the study, chronic fatigue syndrome does not stem from genetic causes. Therefore, the usage of epigenetic markers proved helpful in achieving this level of accuracy.