Dua Lipa shares fiery photos from mini L.A. residency

Dua Lipa dropped sizzling highlights from the second show of her epic mini residency in Los Angeles during Radical Optimism tour.

After delivering an electrifying show on the Kia Forum stage in Inglewood over the weekend, the New Rules songstress shared an instagram post on Monday, October 6.

[Kiss mark emoji]2 OUTTA 4 IN LOS ANGELES [kiss mark emoji] SEE YOU ON TUESDAY FOR MORE FUN!!!!!!,” She captioned the montage of photos and videos.

The Sunday’s show was the second of four sold-out performances at the quintessential L.A. venue.

All while treating the live crowd with her radio hits including Physical and Levitating, the 30-year-old Albanian pop star has a wide array of costumes which she transitioned into throughout the show, making each section much more glamorous.

Prior to her latest post she also shared a carousel,offering a behind the scenes glimpse featuring her fiance Callum Turner.

Lipa has four dates scheduled for October 2025 in Los Angeles, starting from Saturday, October 4, then a second show on Sunday, October 5.

She took Monday off before concluding the multi night run with two more shows in the city one on Tuesday, October 7, and the other on Wednesday, October 8.