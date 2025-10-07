Airbus A320 dethrones Boeing 737 to become most delivered jet in aviation history

Airbus A320 dethrones Boeing 737 to become the most-delivered jet in Aviation History

Airbus has surpassed Boeing's 737 to become the most-delivered commercial aircraft family in aviation history, achieving a significant milestone in the four-decade transatlantic rivalry between the world's leading planemakers.

The European manufacturer achieved this landmark on Tuesday, when a new A320 was delivered to Saudi Arabian carrier Flynas, bringing total deliveries to 12,260 jets since the model's 1988 service entry.

The A320 family's ascent past Boeing's long-standing record caps a strategic battle that began in 1984 when Airbus launched the program amid doubts about its survival.

The European consortium gained crucial market share by aggressively courting low-cost carriers after Boeing reduced production following the 2001 industry downturn, while pioneering fly-by-wire technology that initially faced carrier skepticism but later became industry standard.

Boeing's 737, introduced in the 1960s, had established the narrow-body category and dominated deliveries for decades before recent crisis stemming from fatal 2018 and 2019 accidents hampered production.

The American manufacturer continues restoring output under regulatory oversight while both companies delay new model development pending engine technology advancements.

Combined Airbus and Boeing narrow-body deliveries exceed 25,000 aircraft, representing the backbone of global short-to-medium-haul aviation.

The A320's record achievement solidifies Airbus's position as the world's largest planemaker by annual deliveries and reflects the shifting balance in a market once overwhelmingly dominated by American aerospace manufacturing.