Medical helicopter crashes on Sacramento freeway, three crew members injured

A REACH medical helicopter crashed on a Sacramento freeway Monday evening, leaving all three crew members hospitalized with critical injuries.

The air ambulance went down shortly after 7 p.m. on eastbound Highway 50 near 59th Street, prompting a full freeway closure and emergency response from multiple agencies.

Sacramento Fire Department Captain Justin Sylvia confirmed two crew members were found in the roadway while a third remained trapped beneath the overturned aircraft when first responders arrived.

A fire captain and civilian bystanders successfully lifted the helicopter to free the trapped medical professionals and then all three crew members were transported to area hospitals.

The California Highway Patrol implemented a complete closure of eastbound Highway 50 at the crash site as investigation teams worked to determine the cause of the accident.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office joined CHP and fire personnel at the scene, where photographs showed the heavily damaged helicopter inverted across multiple traffic lanes amid scattered debris.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the incident involving the REACH air ambulance, which specializes in emergency medical transport throughout Northern California.

The crash marks another serious incident involving medical aircraft in the region, though officials have not yet disclosed the helicopter's destination or mission purpose at the time of the accident.