Kim Kardashian makes shocking admission after assassination threats

Kim Kardashian has recently made shocking admission about living under strict protection after receiving assassination threats from anonymous individual “close” to her.

A source spilled to Radar Online that Kim has since taken extreme measures to protect herself and her four children, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, after receiving a call from her private investigators.

They warned the SKIMS Co-founder that her life is in danger during an appearance in the teaser for The Kardashians Season 7

“Kim hasn't taken any chances. She's surrounded by a full security detail 24/7,” revealed an insider.

The source noted, “There are guards at her home, in her car, and even stationed near the kids' school. She's still shaken by what happened – she really believes the threat could have been real.”

Another tipster told the outlet that this terrifying experience has shaken her to the core.

“Kim's been through scary situations before, but this one felt personal because it came from someone close. It's made her question everyone around her,” stated an insider.

The source opened up that the warning prompted Kim to “tighten security at all of her properties” from LA to her offices for SKIMS and SKKN.

“She's living like she's under Secret Service protection,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “Her team screens everyone, even deliveries. She's not taking any chances, especially after everything she's survived.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kim’s fear is not useless as she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris back in 2016.

Meanwhile, eights defendants were reportedly convicted of various crimes linked to the heist including Kim’s burglary earlier in May.