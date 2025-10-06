Tazmin Brits stars as South Africa seal six-wicket win over New Zealand

South Africa's Tazmin Brits walks back to the pavilion after scoring a century during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 6, 2025. — ICC

Nonkululeko Mlaba took four wickets and Tazmin Brits struck a brisk century as South Africa cruised to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in their Women’s World Cup match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Monday.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine’s decision to bat first backfired as her team’s batting unit could yield 231 runs before being bowled out in 47.5 overs.

Devine top-scored for the White Ferns with an anchoring 85 off 98 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries.

She was involved in handy partnerships with Brooke Halliday (45) and Georgia Plimmer (31), who were the other notable run-getters for New Zealand.

Mlaba was the standout bowler for South Africa, taking four wickets for just 40 runs in her 10 overs, while Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp chipped in with one strike apiece.

In response, South Africa comfortably chased down the 232-run target for the loss of four wickets and 55 balls to spare.

The Proteas Women, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as Jess Kerr dismissed their captain, Laura Wolvaardt (14), in the third over with 26 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Sune Luus joined Brits in the middle, and the duo anchored the run chase with a 159-run partnership for the second wicket.

Brits, who was the core aggressor of the stand, was eventually dismissed by Lea Tahuhu in the 32nd over, soon after she amassed her seventh century.

The right-handed batter remained the top-scorer for South Africa with 101 off 89 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and a six.

Following her dismissal, South Africa lost two more wickets – Kapp (14) and Anneke Bosch (zero) – in quick succession, but Luus remained firm and ensured steering them over the line without further damage.

She contributed with an unbeaten 83 off 114 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and a six.

For New Zealand, Amelia Kerr claimed two wickets but conceded 62 runs in her 10 overs, while Jess and Tahuhu could bag one apiece.

The six-wicket victory lifted South Africa to the fifth position in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 standings with two points in two matches, while New Zealand succumbed to the seventh spot after two defeats in as many games.