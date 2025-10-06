Holly Willoughby 'humiliated' as fans recall 'Royal Queue' row and costly treatment

Holly Willoughby-long considered the 'golden girl' of British television- is now struggling to regain the trust of her once-loyal fanbase.

The presenter came under fire last week after sharing a paid post promoting expensive private healthcare treatment, which she had received for free.

The backlash was swift, with many branding her 'out of touch' and accusing her of being unable to 'read the room.'

A source close to the star revealed:

'Holly feels she can't win at the moment-the criticism is really starting to bring her down.

The MRI backlash feels unfair. It's humiliating and she feels singled out.'

The insider added:

'Holly's really got into wellness over the past few years, and while £1,500 is out of reach for a lot of people, many of her followers could afford that.

She is sued to the finer things and tries to be as relatable as possible, but it's not always easy.'

Following the controversial post, fans began resurfacing past moments of public disapproval including the infamous incident where Holly and her former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield were accused of jumping the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

She was also criticised this summer for arriving at Glastonbury via a £14k helicopter ride.

For context, Holly's previous years have been personally challenging. In October 2023, she stepped down from her 14-year role on This Morning on October 2023 after being targeted in a disturbing kidnap plot.

To add to the setback, two of her two major shows- Dancing On Ice and, and her Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt with Bear Grylls were also axed.