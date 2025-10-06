Best-selling author Jilly Cooper passes away at 88 after tragic accident

Jilly Cooper, the English author and journalist, has died at the age of 88 after a tragic accident.

The author of 18 novels including Rivals and Rider, took her last breath on Sunday after a tragic fall, as announced by her publisher.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dame Jilly Cooper, DBE who died on Sunday morning, after a fall, at the age of 88," a statement read.

According to her children Emily and Felix, “Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock. We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us.”

Dame Jilly rose to fame after publishing notable works, including The Rutshire Chronicles, beginning with Riders in 1985. In her books, she candidly portrayed scandals and social circles of the upper class belonging to the fictional Cotswolds county of Rutshire.

Later in 1988, she wrote Rivals, which emerged as a hit Disney+ TV series last year. In the UK alone, she sold more than 11 million books.

Moreover, Queen Camilla paid the tribute, attributing to Dame Jilly as a widely-celebrated author and a "wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many", adding: "May her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs."

"Very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature and making it her own through a career that spanned over five decades," the Queen said.

According to agent Felicity Blunt, “the iconic author defined culture, writing and conversation since she was first published over 50 years ago.”