Amy Schumer shows off stunning weight loss in new photo

Amy Schumer opens how use of Ozempic took toll on her lifestyle

Amy Schumer has left fans stunned with her remarkable body transformation.

Recently, the American comedian took it to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her latest girls’ trip to Las Vegas with her close friends Alex Saks and Jillian Bell.

In the new picture, Schummer debuted her lean body while wearing a stunning black short-sleeved minidress with gold buttons. She wore matching heels that complimented her entire outfit.

She simply captioned the post, “My Lovies.”

Internet has been going crazy to witness her impressive body transformation as many friends and fans appreciated her in the comment section.

For instance, her fellow comedian Amy Sedaris wrote, “You look incredible. Look at those pins!!!”

Meanwhile, American director and film producer Lee Daniels also praised Amy’s efforts as he commented, “Skinnnnnnnnny mommmmmmma.”

The 44-year-old, who is a mother of one, previously spoke about her experience with Ozempic, the type 2 diabetes medication which many celebrities have been using nowadays for weight loss.

But Schummer revealed that using the medication led to some major side effects.

Earlier in January, she told at The Howards Stern Show, “I was bedridden. I was vomiting and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they're all good, so God bless them.”

The Trainwreck star revealed that even though she lost 30 pounds quickly, but taking Ozempic took a toll on her lifestyle.

“I looked great and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?”

According to Amy, it also had an effect on her parenting abilities as she was not able to play tag with her son because she was often “shrivelling.”