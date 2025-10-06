Justin Bieber 'happy' after ex Selena Gomez's wedding

Justin Bieber appears to be enjoying some downtime in Scotland, just a week after his longtime former flame Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco.

Over the weekend, the Baby hitmaker shared a playful photo dump on Instagram, showing off his fun side by flashing a bright smile against a stunning backdrop of pink and orange skies.

Dressed in a red long-sleeve shirt layered under a blue puffer jacket, the Yummy singer posed with a bottle of beer, pulling silly faces and even sticking out his tongue for the camera.

Fans were quick to react to Bieber’s carefree vibes. "Gosh how happy he is," one commented.

Another added, "Happy child." A third wrote, "He’s just a dad with funny photos, lol."

One fan summed it up proudly, "If people ask why I’m a Belieber, I’ll show them this post."

This marks the Sorry singer's latest social media update since The Only Murders in the Building star's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025, in Santa Barbara, California.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, celebrated with a three-day event surrounded by close friends and family.

The Who Says singer shared the official pictures of her marriage via an Instagram post with the caption, "[White heart emoji] 9.27.25 [White heart emoji]."

As for Bieber, 31, he married model Hailey Baldwin in September 2018, just months after ending things with Gomez, 33. The couple now shares a one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.