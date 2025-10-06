‘The Morning Show’ Jennifer Aniston gushes over journalists

Jennifer Aniston on journalists and 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston is finding new meaning in her work on The Morning Show.

The actress, 56, has portrayed news anchor Alex Levy since the Apple TV+ drama first began, and she admits the experience has been eye-opening in more ways than one.

Speaking at the season 4 premiere in New York City on Sept. 9, Aniston said the role has deepened her admiration for those who work in news.

“I have the utmost respect for journalists. I mean, I always have — but even more so now,” she shared.

She went on to highlight how challenging the job can be for television anchors in particular, adding, “Especially morning anchors. It's a grind.”

For Aniston, playing Alex has also been personally therapeutic.

When asked if she relates to her character’s complicated relationship with fame, she admitted there are parallels. “Oh my goodness. Well, there's definitely some mirroring going on,” she said, before pointing out their differences.

“I think Alex is a lot more expressive and verbal than I am. There's a little bit of — you get that out of your system, in the best way. I love playing her.”

Season 4 of the series sees Alex and her UBA colleagues, including Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Mark Duplass and Greta Lee, navigating the aftermath of a merger with NBN.

The storyline focuses on new responsibilities, hidden motives, and the challenges of navigating truth in a deeply divided America.

Aniston, who also executive produces the series alongside Witherspoon, previously explained how demanding the project can be.

“We’re involved in every single aspect of the show, on top of just the performance side, which is a big piece of it,” she said, acknowledging the intense commitment it requires.

Still, she praised her team for their support, calling the production process a group effort.

Reflecting on the difference between The Morning Show and her earlier work, Aniston noted, “The Morning Show is just a beast to film. It is layered, it's complicated, it's emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let's just say, it's not Friends.”

New episodes of The Morning Show season 4 are released every Wednesday on Apple TV+.