Pak vs Ind: Controversy erupts over Muneeba Ali’s run out

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana speaks to the match official after Muneeba Ali's run out during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. – Screengrab/X

India sparked a social media uproar after running out Pakistan’s Muneeba Ali in what many described as an ‘unsportsmanlike’ manner during their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match in Colombo on Sunday.

Bowling first, Pakistan dismissed India for 247 — the first time they have bowled out the side in a one-day international.

Chasing 248, Muneeba opened the innings alongside Sadaf Shamas.

However, Pakistan suffered an early blow in the high-stakes game when the opening batter fell to a controversial run out.

The incident took place on the final delivery of the fourth over when Kranti Goud trapped Muneeba in front of the wicket on a fuller delivery.

The on-field umpire turned down the Indian players' appeal for an LBW.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma threw the ball at the stumps and dislodged the bails as the Pakistani batter was looking towards the non-striker's end.

While Muneeba had grounded her bat after facing the delivery, replays showed that she lifted it just when the ball hit the stumps.

Subsequently, umpires gave Muneeba run out, leaving her and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana questioning the controversial decision.

According to International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, a batter is declared run out if, at any time while the ball is in play, they are out of the crease and the wicket is fairly broken by a fielder, regardless of whether a run was being attempted.

The Indian team's actions on the field and the umpire's decision, however, did not sit well with the fans, who expressed a wide range of emotions on social media.

"India did not show any sportsmanship and ran Muneeba Ali out. This is ugly for the game of cricket," a fan wrote in a post on X.

Another accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of rigging the game.

"Muneeba Ali was initially given not out because she had placed her bat behind the crease but after some time, the umpire gave her out. This is really poor. [BCCI] even ragging a women's game," the fan wrote.







