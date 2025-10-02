D4vd's romantic Homicide' climbs charts amid Celeste Rivas death probe: Here's why

David Anthony Burke, known globally as d4vd, has seen his 2022 single Romantic Homicide surge back into the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 38, marking an 87% increase in unit sales this week.

Interestingly, the surge has come in the backdrop of an ongoing investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in d4vd’s Tesla last month.

Romantic Homicide, which first gained popularity on TikTok in 2022, has made a comeback on the charts following the news of Celeste Riva’s murder, igniting speculative theories about the song’s possible linkage to her under tragic circumstances.

The track has experienced an astonishingly impressive 87% surge in unit sales, highlighting renewed interest in his music amid the ongoing investigation into Celeste’s death.

But this surge is not just limited to the single track; d4vd’s entire catalogue has surged in popularity.

On September 21, 2025, d4vd recorded his biggest single-day streaming total on Spotify, racking up 12.1 million streams.

Despite the surge in streams, social media users are outraged that d4vd's financial situation remains stable despite recent controversies of his alleged involvement in Celeste’s death.

Fans are also connecting dots between Romantic Homicide and Celeste, with speculations that the track may chronicle his relationship with the 15-year-old.

One user wrote, “Who’s listening to these murder jingles?”

Another commented, “Guy abused an underage girl, groomed her, murdered her & cuts up her body. Any yet you guys somehow feel compelled to buy his music.”

A third one questioned, “Literally, who is streaming this?”

Many fans believe d4vd’s Romantic Homicide was about Celeste because of the content of the song’s lyrics.

While the investigation into the Celeste Rivas murder is still continuing, d4vd’s name has not been named as a suspect, and reportedly he’s been cooperating with the investigators.

But the circumstances surrounding the case continue to raise eyebrows and fuel public speculation.