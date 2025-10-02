Inside Molly Mae Hague's stunning new office space

Molly Mae Hague gave sneak peak into her new luxurious new office on Thursday.

Offering a glimpse inside the stunning meeting room, the multi-millionaire influencer, 26, uploaded a video to her brand's Instagram account, giving her followers a chance to take a virtual tour.

She began the clip by greeting fans while posing in the mirror, then walked toward the reception area before heading into a meeting. The room features a white interior, and wooden floors, and elegant white rose flower arrangements.

She captioned the update: 'Welcoming you inside the new Maebe office...'

Interestingly, Molly's brand name features an interesting detail- it's an amalgamation of her name and daughter Bambi's. The brand had been in the making for two years, before its launch last September.

Molly rose to her fame on Love Island in 2019, and has since become the most successful former contestant of all time.

This comes after Molly made a stunning red carpet appearance at a L'Oreal Paris empowerment panel talk.

The mother-of-one showcased her slimmed-down figure in a fitted black dress, cinched at the waist with a bold belt that highlighted her silhouette.

She looked absolutely gorgeous in the glamorous outfit, pairing it with pointed heels and letting her blonde locks cascade over her shoulders.