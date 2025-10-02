Saudi Arabia unveils first island golf course at Red Sea mega project

Saudi Arabia unveils its first island golf course at Red Sea mega project

Saudi Arabia launched its first-ever island golf course, called Shura Links, on Shura Island, describing the project as a landmark step in establishing itself as a global destination within the Red Sea development, which is owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Shura Links, a par-72, 7,400-yard companionship course, was specifically designed by renowned architect Brian Curley under the Vision 2030 plan.

The course winds through native mangroves and sweeping dunes before stretching along the Red Sea shoreline.

It is specifically designed with minimal environmental intrusion and underscores the developer Red Sea Global’s commitment to a regenerative tourism approach.

Group CEO of Red Sea Global, John Pagano said, “The course sets a new benchmark for the game of golf in the region.”

He further explained, “It's more than just a course and it's a place to connect, challenge yourself and experience the full beauty of The Red Sea.”

Island Golf Course offers mesmerizing views

The facility incorporated a beachfront clubhouse with scenic view, fine-dining establishment, a family-friendly putting course, and professional coaching from PGA-qualified instructors.

Callaway’s premium practice balls and a curated retail boutique complete the offering.

Iconic Island destination opens

Shura Island which sits in the heart of The Red Sea destination, is all set to welcome its guests in the coming weeks.

Phase one includes SLS, EDITION, and InterContinental hotels, with a total of 11 elite resorts-including Fairmont, Four Seasons, Grand Hyatt, Faena, Jumeirah, Raffles and Rosewood-set to open in the coming month.

The Red Sea project is part of Saudi Arabia’s comprehensive effort to diversify its economy.

The launch of Shura Links marks a major milestone and solidifies the Red Sea development as an active, premium destination, aiming to entice international visitors to experience Saudi Arabia's as a global golf tourism hub.