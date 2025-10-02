LaGuardia Airport chaos: Two regional jets collide on taxiway, wing detaches

New York’s LaGuardia Airport has witnessed a tragic collision between two Delta Air Lines regional jets on the taxiway, causing the slamming of one aircraft into the cockpit of the other.

The incident which took place on Wednesday, involved CRJ-900 jets operated by regional carrier Endeavor Air.

According to Delta’s statement, the collision was a low-speed, leading to minimal damage.

As per Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the inbound flight 5047 had just arrived from Charlotte, when the outbound flight’s 5155 wing smashed with the nose of another aircraft.

“We have two CRJs on (taxiway) M that collided. Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit wind screens,” the pilot of flight 5047 radioed the ground controller after the incident.

According to Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant, one flight attendant was mildly injured and treated by EMT’s before being located to a nearby hospital as precaution. All the passengers remained safe.

“Delta teams at our New York-LaGuardia hub are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after two Delta Connection aircraft operated by Endeavor Air were involved in a low-speed collision during taxi. Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience," Delta spokesperson said.

Endeavor Air Flight 5155 carried 4 crew members and 28 passengers onboard. On the other hand, Endeavor Air Flight 5047 had four crew members and 57 passengers.