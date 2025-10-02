Spotify now let users exclude specific songs from algorithm

Spotify now lets users exclude specific songs from their algorithm

Spotify is rolling out a new feature to exclude individual tracks from their “Taste Profile” content algorithm, preventing them from skewing personalized recommendations.

The feature is accessible to all Spotify listeners, both Free and Premium, across the platform’s web, desktop and mobile applications. This makes it easier for users to better shape future suggestions.

How do Spotify's algorithms work?

Spotify’s algorithm works by combining two analysis methods to build a unique “Taste Profile” for every user.

It plays a pivotal role in shaping user song recommendations and experiences like Wrapped and Blend, based on how you listen.

Users now have the option to access the feature by simply selecting a song, tapping the three-shot menu to the track, and selecting the “Exclude from your Taste Profile” option.

The company declared in an announcement: “Excluding a track will lessen the impact of both past and future streams of that song on your recommendations so your just-for-the-moment listening doesn't end up skewing your Spotify experience.”

Previously, users could only exclude entire playlists, but now, using the three-dot menu, they can ensure that specific songs will have minimal influence on future recommendations, allowing the platform to more accurately reflect their music preferences.