Great Thunberg detained by Israeli forces on Global Sumud Flotilla

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by Israeli forces on October 1, 2025, after the Israeli navy intercepted and boarded several vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), a convoy carrying humanitarian aid and hundreds of activists toward the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The operation took place as the flotilla, consisting of more than 40 civilian boats and approximately 500 people, sailed in international waters about 70 nautical miles (130km) off the coast of Gaza.

Organisers reported that Israeli naval forces began boarding the ships, including the flagship vessel, the Alma, on which Thunberg was aboard, after repeatedly warning them not to breach the naval blockade.

At least 13 vessels were intercepted as of early Thursday, according to flotilla organisers. The interception has drawn sharply different responses from Israeli officials and flotilla organisers.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the operation and the detention of the passengers, stating that the vessels were diverted to an Israeli port, believed to be Ashdod.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry posted on X, “Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.”

The ministry also released a video showing Thunberg sitting on the deck of a vessel, surrounded by Israeli military personnel.

Global Sumud Flotilla steering committee and spokespeople denounced the interception as illegal and an “attack.”

“Emergency: Israel attacks GSF. Israel has attacked the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters. People of conscience have been abducted.”

Despite the detentions, organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla have issued a defiant statement that the flotilla “will continue undeterred”

Before being intercepted, Thunberg posted a video on Instagram, stating, “My name is Greta Thunberg. I am on board the ship Alma. We are about to be intercepted by Israel.”

The detentions have sparked international reaction and protests. Gustavo Petro, the president of Colombia, announced the expulsion of the entire Israeli diplomatic delegation from his country, calling the interception “a new international crime.”

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemned the interception as an “act of terrorism” and a severe breach of international law.

Italy’s Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, confirmed Israeli forces were instructed to “not use violence,” stating the activists would be deported in the coming days.

