Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall dies at 91

Jane Goodall Institute has announced the tragic news of world' most celebrated and famous primatologist, Jane Goodall has died at the age of 91, the institute she founded announced Wednesday, October 01, 2025.

The visionary scientist, who transformed humanity's understanding of chimpanzees and became a tireless advocate for conservation, died of natural causes while in California on a speaking tour.

The Jane Goodall Institute confirmed her passing in an official Instagram post: "Dr. Goodall's discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world."

The environmental activist appeared as a groundbreaking figure in the 1960s, both as a female scientist in a male-dominated field and through her revolutionary work studying primate behavior.

Goodall foundation of the Gombe Stream Research Centre in Tanzania yielded fundamental discoveries, including that chimpanzees consumed meat, engaged in territorial warfare, and crucially, used tools to eat termites.

Born in London in 1934 and raised in Bournemouth, Goodall nurtured an early passion for animals sparked by her father's gift of a stuffed toy gorilla and fueled by childhood readings of Tarzan and Dr. Dolittle.

The animal lover was unable to afford university, she worked as a secretary and film company employee until saving for a life-changing boat journey to Kenya in 1957, where she met famed anthropologist Louis Leakey who guided her toward primate research.