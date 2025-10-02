Munich Oktoberfest ground shuts after police discover explosives

Munich's Oktoberfest will remain closed until at least 5 pm Wednesday, October 01, 2025, after police discovered explosives in a residential building where a fire left one person dead in the city's northern district.

The world's largest folk festival faces unprecedented security measures as special forces work to defuse booby traps discovered at the incident site.

Munich police announced via official channels: "We are currently investigating all possibilities. Possible connections to other locations in Munich are being examined, including the Theresienwiese.”

Police confirmed the residential building had been deliberately set ablaze during a family dispute, resulting in one fatality with another individual reported missing but not believed to be in immediate danger.

The precautionary closure reflects authorities' comprehensive security approach despite initial assurances the situation posed no public danger.

The Oktoberfest, which opened September 20, 2025 and runs through October 5, 2025 attracts millions of visitors annually.

Festival organizers confirmed the delayed opening on their official website, coordinating with police recommendations while maintaining the schedule for later evening operations.