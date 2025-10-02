Weather warnings: ‘Storm Amy’ to batter UK, met office warns

Weather warnings: ‘Storm Amy’ to battle UK,met office warns

UK Meteorological Department has issued warning ahead of "Storm Amy". It is the first named storm of the season.

Moreover, the Met office informed that the storm is expected to hit parts of UK over the weekend starting from Friday, October 3, 2025, to Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The massive storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain in coming days. UK Met office has also warned of about possible damage to buildings, infrastructure, power cuts and danger to life specially areas in northern Britain.

The forecasters said that ‘Amy’, the autumn storm is set to bring heavy rains and winds of more than 80mph to the UK regions.

Yellow warnings issued by Met office and people are advised to follow their local forecasts closely due to the uncertainty of the storm.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree, said, “There was still uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy would take and urged people to keep an eye on forecasts.”

“The system will bring gale-force winds across northern and western regions, with gusts widely reaching 50 to 60 miles per hour inland in northern Britain, and potentially reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour in places,” he added.

Forecasters also warned of maximum damage from large waves in coastal areas and flying debris due to storm.

“Exposed coasts and hills will see the highest gusts which could exceed 80mph and the strongest winds currently look more likely over parts of northern Scotland.”

Scotland forecasters further inform that “spells of heavy rain will be most persistent across western Scotland".

Met office further informs that the Storm would likely be caused as a result of wet and windy conditions due to approach of tropical cyclones "Humberto" and "Imelda".