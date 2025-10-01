Trump impeachment: Speaker Johnson mocked for statement

Speaker Johnson’s statement about Trump's impeachment sparked the controversy

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has drawn significant mockery from political commentators and members of the opposing party following a recent statement.

He appeared to concede that President Donald Trump would face impeachment proceedings if Republicans were to lose power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Johnson remarked while discussing the political stakes of the upcoming election that Republicans’ current control of the House is the primary bulwark against new impeachment efforts against Trump.

During a televised interview on Fox News, the speaker said, “You understand that if we lose the majority, they will impeach him. Immediately. And we all know it. And we all know the reason why.”

This candid admission was instantly seized upon by Democrats and other critics, who interpreted it not as a warning, but as an acknowledgement that the President’s actions have already crossed the threshold for impeachable offenses, and that Republican inaction is purely a matter of political self-preservation.

One prominent Democratic strategist posted on social media, “So, Speaker Johnson just openly admitted that Trump should be impeached, but the GOP is only protecting him to hold onto power. Thanks for the clarity.”

The Speaker’s office has not released a formal statement to clarify, but it has become a central talking point in the ongoing political debate over the integrity of the President’s conduct and the politicisation of impeachment as a constitutional tool.