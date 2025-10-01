Royal Caribbean cruise ship sees over 90 Norovirus cases onboard

Royal Caribbean cruise ship is hit by Norovirus outbreak as more than 90 passengers and crew aboard have fallen ill ahead of ship’s final stop in Miami.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was informed about an outbreak of illness on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, which departed from San Diego on September 19.

According to the CDC, 94 passengers and 4 crew members were found ill during the voyage, showing the symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.

The disease also carries other symptoms, including headache, abdominal cramps, fever, and muscle ache.

As per the CDC data, the cruise ship has 1,874 passengers and 883 crew members. Only 4 percent of people were found infected.

Royal Caribbean told USA TODAY, “The health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit are our top priority.”

“To maintain an environment that supports the highest levels of health and safety onboard our ships, we implement rigorous cleaning procedures, many of which far exceed public health guidelines,” the cruise liner said.

The cruise ship also consulted with the Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) to ensure sanitation cleaning procedures.

“VSP is remotely monitoring the situation, including review of the ship’s outbreak response and sanitation procedures,” the CDC said.