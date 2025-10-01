The Syracuse Orange community and the greater basketball world are in mourning following the sudden passing of legendary scorer Lawrence Moten on September 30, 2025, at the age of 53.

Moten, who holds the all-time scoring record for Syracuse basketball, was found deceased at his home in Washington, D.C.

As of the latest reports, the cause of death is still unknown. Authorities have confirmed that no foul play is suspected in his death, but an official cause has not been released. His passing has been described as a “sudden thing” by his former coach.

Moten’s daughter, Lawrencia, confirmed her father’s passing. An athletic department spokesperson stated that multiple staff members learned of his death from various contacts.

Poetry in Moten is known for his smooth and effortless style on the court. Jim Boeheim, Hall of Fame coach, who coached Moten for four seasons at Syracuse, expressed deep sadness.

“Lawrence was one of our greatest players and one of the best in the history of the Big East Conference.”

Adrian Autry, the current Syracuse head coach, who was a teammate of Moten’s for three seasons, echoed the sentiment of loss.

“I can’t think of anybody that was more positive or who loved Syracuse more than he did,” Autry stated. “He was one of the greatest to put on the uniform. It’s a big loss… Lawrence was a positive light in this world. He was one of a kind. I’m going to miss him.”

Moten’s legacy includes an Orange career scoring record of 2,334 points from 1991 to 1995, a Big East Conference scoring record that stood for 25 years with 1,405 points, and having his No. 21 jersey retired in 2018.

Following his college career, he was drafted by the Vancouver Grizzlies in 1995 and played two seasons in the NBA, including a stint with the Washington Wizards.

In recent years, he continued to work with young athletes, serving as the general manager of boys and girls basketball at Digital Pioneers Academy in Washington, D.C.