Louis Tomlinson begins new era with refreshing 'Lemonade'

Louis Tomlinson served fans a refreshing dose of Lemonade after they tirelessly decoded clues and theories amid the growing buzz ahead of the release.

The One Direction singer officially dropped his much-teased new single on Tuesday, September 30, marking the start of a new musical chapter.

Speaking about the track, the 33-year-old singer shared his vision behind the sound and theme, saying, "The most important thing was for the first single to sound ambitious sonically."

"It had to be big and fun. To me, Lemonade really has an instant and natural personality. It ended up being the perfect way to begin this chapter," he said, referring to his upcoming album, a project fans have been eagerly anticipating.

Shortly after the song’s premiere on BBC Radio 1, the Miss You singer confirmed the release via an Istagram post, where the comments section quickly flooded with fan excitement.

"Oh louis im just so stoked for you embark on the next record in your career man! i cannot wait to hear what you have grown for us with one," wrote one.

Another added, "THE BEAT OMGGGG STUNNINGGGG MY SUNSHINE."

Others echoed the same joy with messages like "I AM SO PROUD OF YOU" and "I love you."

Interestingly, Lemonade dropped on the very date fans had predicted through a series of hints Louis left on his newly launched website, lemonade.com.

Though many speculated whether he’d actually release it the same day as former bandmate Zayn Malik’s single Break Free, most fans landed on September 30 after spotting subtle Easter eggs.

Lemonade is the gateway to Louis' new era which he is kicking off soon with his third album.