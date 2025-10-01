6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines, death toll reaches 69

The mega-thrust quake hit off the coast of Cebu province just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, September 30, 2025 of local time, triggering multiple strong aftershocks and sending residents fleeing from collapsing buildings.

The death toll from a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the central Philippines has climbed to 69, with disaster officials reporting widespread damage and overwhelmed hospitals in affected regions.

Civil Defense officials confirmed the rising casualty figures on Wednesday, October 01, 2025 as search and rescue operations intensified across impacted areas.

The Cebu provincial disaster office reported more than 150 injured, with hospitals in northern Cebu, particularly Bogo city near the epicenter, described as "overwhelmed" by the influx of patients.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr assured survivors of immediate assistance, confirming cabinet secretaries were directing relief operations on the ground.

The government mobilized multiple agencies to restore damaged power and water supplies while searching for survivors in the hardest-hit areas.

San Remigio town was placed under a state of calamity to accelerate response efforts, with Vice Mayor Alfie Reynes appealing for urgent food and water supplies for evacuees.

Reynes revealed while talking to local media: "It is raining heavily and there is no electricity so we really need help, especially in the northern part because there's a scarcity of water after supply lines were damaged by the earthquake."

Local reports indicated multiple tragic incidents, including the partial collapse of a sports complex in San Remigio where several people playing basketball were killed.

The quake also damaged historical structures, including a century-old church, while residents in coastal areas reported seeing seawater recede following the tremor.

Earthquake monitoring agencies recorded the quake's depth at approximately 10 kilometers and confirmed no tsunami threat following the initial tremor, though a magnitude 6 aftershock was recorded among multiple subsequent tremors.