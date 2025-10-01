Nigel Wright dead at 62: Former PM Harper’s chief of staff, Onex executive passes away

Nigel Wright, a prominent Canadian businessman and former chief of staff to then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper, has died at the age of 62. His death was announced by Onex Corporation.

The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed by his family or by Onex Corporation. The private equity firm released a statement confirming the passing of the man who served as Co-Head of Onex Partners and had worked for the firm for nearly three decades.

Mr. Wright is perhaps most widely recognised in Canada for his time as Stephen Harper’s chief of staff from 2011 to 2013, a period that ended with his resignation over the Senate expenses scandal.

Wright was a high-profile witness in Duffy’s subsequent criminal trial, where he testified that the payment was made to contain a political problem.

After his stint in the Prime Minister’s Office, he returned to Onex, where he was instrumental in establishing the firm’s London office and expanding its European footprint.

Following the announcement, public figures, including former Prime Minister Stephan Harper, offered their condolences. In a statement posted on social media, Mr. Harper expressed his profound grief:

“Laureen and I are shocked and heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of Nigel Wright.”

The leadership at Onex also shared heartfelt tributes. Bobby Le Blanc, President and CEO of Onex, stated, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our cherished colleague and friend, Nigel… He was the consummate gentleman who set the standard for professionalism.”