Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell leaves playoff game against Aces due to injury

Kelsey Mitchell was ruled out mid-game against Las Vegas Aces due to on Tuesday, September 30.

ESPN reports that the Indiana Fever guard suffered leg cramps during the third quarter of the playoff game. Her team fell short and the Aces won 107-98.

Just after a foul was called on her teammate Aliyah Boston, Mitchell appeared to suffer from leg cramps as she stumbled before holding on to the referee before collapsing to the floor.

According to sports reporter Holly Rowe, Mitchell was experiencing issues in her left quadriceps, just above the knee.

Medical staff responded and a stretcher was brought to the ground but she declined to use it and left the court with assistance.

In a post match press conference, Indiana Fever coach revealed that the athlete suffered lower body cramp and she was taken to the hospital for further check up.

Mitchell isn’t the first Fever player to have been sidelined due to injury as Damiris Dantas was also ruled out of the playoffs due to a concussion.

Despite the injury barring her from taking his team to the victory in playoffs, Mitchell performed well during this season.

She was the leading run scorer for her team this season, averaging 20.2 points per game in the regular season and 23.3 in the playoffs.