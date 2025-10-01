Government shutdown begins as political standoff paralyzes congress

The U.S. federal government entered a partial shutdown on early Wednesday, October 1, after a deeply divided Congress failed to pass a stopgap funding bill, triggering furloughs for hundreds of thousands of workers and widespread uncertainty about how and when the impasse will be resolved.
A government shutdown occurs when Congress is unable to pass, and the President is unable to sign the required funding bills (known as appropriations) that would finance the functioning of the government's operation during the following fiscal year.
The financial year starts on October 1. In case there is no consensus by the deadline of September 30, federal agencies must cease all non-essential operations.
This comes as a result of the Antideficiency Act, which outlaws.
The initial shutdown since 2018 is the result of a standoff in the context of more subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Republicans in the Senate led by the Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell demanded a clean short-term extension of funding.
Democrats have, however, declined to offer the requisite votes without assuring them of maintaining the extended health care subsidies that expire at the end of this year.
“At midnight, the American people will blame them for bringing the government to a halt,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said before the deadline.
There is a considerable political pressure on both sides.
Republicans intend to put their funding bill repeatedly on the floor and challenge Democrats to continue with the shutdown.
The Democratic side of the political divide has begun to crack with a couple of Democratic senators, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Angus King (I-Maine), and John Fetterman (D-Pa.), crossing the floor and joining the GOP proposal.
The short-term effects are being experienced nationwide. It has been estimated that 800,000 government employees are being furloughed, and core workers such as air traffic controllers and Transportation security administration agents (TSA) are being forced to work without pay.
National parks are being shut down and essential services such as IRS processing for some veterans' assistance programs are being suspended.
Economists caution that a long-term closure would result in a 0.1% reduction in the GDP per week. With no obvious route to a solution, Congressmen are preparing for a long struggle, and the country is waiting for someone to come up with a solution.
Services deemed essential for national security, public safety, and protection of property continue to operate. These include:
Non-essential federal operations are halted, causing extensive inconveniences:
Federal employees will be divided into two categories i.e., excepted (essential) or non-essential.
While Congress has historically approved back pay for all federal employees once a shutdown ends, the delay in pay can cause significant financial hardship. Government contractors, however, typically do not receive back pay.
The public feels the impact through:
In terms of the economy, the shutdowns have always been devastating. For instance, the 2018-2019 shutdown caused a loss of around $11 billion mainly because of the loss in spending and production of the government as a result of the furloughed workers.
