Naqvi 'refuses' to hand Asia Cup trophy to anyone but India captain

General view as Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi stands on the podium with Emirates Cricket Board Vice Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni before the trophy presentations following Asia Cup 2025 final. — Reuters/File

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi turned down repeated requests from BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla for the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, maintaining that the prize must be received directly by the Indian captain, Geo News reported citing sources on Tuesday,

The matter came up during a routine ACC meeting in Dubai, chaired by Naqvi, where Shukla repeatedly pressed for the trophy handover.

Naqvi, however, responded that the issue was not part of the meeting’s agenda. After further insistence, he remarked that if the Indian team wanted the trophy, its captain should visit the ACC office personally to receive it.

No decision has been taken yet on whether the trophy will be handed over to the Indian side.

According to sources close to regional cricket bodies, BCCI officials — who attended the meeting virtually — reacted sharply to Naqvi’s stance, demanding instead that the trophy be transferred to the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters.

Other ACC members reportedly attempted to defuse tensions, urging Indian officials to show restraint. However, the BCCI delegation abruptly left the meeting and cut its digital feed.

The row follows a series of controversies involving the Indian team during the Asia Cup — from players snubbing handshakes to refusing to receive the trophy from Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The handshake incident had already drawn attention amid heightened tensions between the arch-rivals, stemming from the group-stage clash through to the final.

The tournament concluded with another flashpoint when the Indian team declined to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi after defeating Pakistan in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The decision was reportedly made at the direction of the BCCI. As a result, the post-match ceremony ended without the Men in Blue lifting the silverware.