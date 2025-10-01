Lewis Hamilton's beloved dog passes away: ‘Roscoe’, Hamilton best moments

Lewis Hamilton beloved dog passes away watch ‘Roscoe’, Hamilton best moments

Formula one icon Lewis Hamilton shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram that his beloved dog “Roscoe“ had died.

The racer announced the death of his dog on Sunday, September 28, 2025, after it lost a battle against Pneumonia.

Previously Hamilton shared a statement last week that his beloved pet bulldog was seriously ill and in coma.

Veterinarian doctors tried a lot to save his life but Roscoe could not survive second bout of Pneumonia and his heart failed.

Distressed Hamilton admitted the dog to the hospital not knowing if the fan-favorite pet would wake up again.

F1 star mourns over the death of his beloved dog, sharing heartbreaking statement on Instagram

The seven-time F1 world champion took Instagram and said, "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe”.

"Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together," said Lewis.

"Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have,” he added.

Hamilton expressing his grief, saying, "It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.”

Tributes pour in from F1 paddock after Hamilton's dog passed away. Following the announcement of the loveable animal's passing, the Formula 1 paddock embraced Hamilton and sent their condolences.

The British driver's current team also left their thoughts with Hamilton: "So sorry for your loss, Lewis. Roscoe was an amazing dog, and he will never be forgotten."

"Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe was a star of the paddock and will be missed," McLaren wrote.

Additionally, Lewis Hamilton shared a an emotional video, posting his most beloved moments with “Roscoe” and name the video as “Roscoe Forever”.