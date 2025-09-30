South Korea leads green energy with world’s largest hydrogen fuel cell plant

South Korea is set to make a significant transition toward clean energy by unveiling the world’s largest fuel cell plant in Gyeongju.

The hydrogen-powered plant will generate enough clean electricity to power around 270,000 households on a yearly basis.

The 108-megawatt Gangdong Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Generation Project which is located in the North Gyeongsang province, is expected to become fully operational by 2028.

The plant will not provide energy at domestic level but also boost regional industrial growth. The project is funded by the total investment of USD 580.7 million

Once operational in 2028, the new power plant will exceed the 79-megawatt Shin Incheon Vision DreaM plant, which is designed to supply clean energy to 250,000 households.

With increased operational capacity, Gangdong Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Generation Project will bring a hydrogen revolution in South Korea.

“This Gangdong hydrogen fuel cell power generation project was also promoted as an extension of the private investment and energy transformation policy, and will be the starting point for connecting energy policy with advanced industry investment policy,” Lee Cheol-woo commented.

As per estimations, the hydrogen facility will create about 1200 jobs and generate more than USD 52 million in tax revenues once it is fully functional.