Indonesia school collapse: 3 dead, dozens missing, more than 65 students buried under rubble

Indonesia school collapse: 3 dead, dozen missing, more than 65 students buried under rubble

A tragic incident reported in Indonesia left 3 dead, more than 100 injured and dozen students trapped under the rubble after a school building collapsed in Sidoarjo town, Indonesia, on September 29, 2025.

As reported by BBC, rescue teams from East Java are racing to find the missing students who believed to be trapped under the building’s rubble.

Moreover, a noticeboard at the command post set up in the boarding school complex listed 65 students as missing as of Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Police officials informs that many students among them are teenage boys who had gathered for prayer when the tragic collapse happened.

The reportedly missing boys are from grades seven to 11, between the ages of 12 and 17.

Luckily female students were praying in another part of the building and managed to escape the incident, survivor reports.

Authorities are still looking for the cause of the incident. However, Police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast said, “It was undergoing an unauthorized expansion when it collapsed.”

"The old building’s foundation was apparently unable to support two floors of concrete and collapsed during the pouring process,” he added.

Official confirms 3 deaths and reports dozens of students are feared to be still buried under the school building while at least 100 critically injured students had been moved to nearby hospitals.

Moreover, rescue teams were also providing oxygen to those under the debris and working desperately to free any survivor trapped in the concrete wreckage of the school in East Java.

Tragic incident leaves hundreds missing, death toll expected to rise as rescuers are indicating another collapse of instable building

Heavy rescue equipment was available but not being used due to concerns that it could cause further collapse.

Chief Search and Rescue Officer, Nanang Sigit, said: “Heavy slabs of concrete, rubble and unstable parts of the building hampered search and rescue efforts.”

"We have been running oxygen and water to those still trapped under the debris and keeping them alive while we work hard to get them out."

The officials also informs that the death toll is expected to rise as many of those injured are in critical condition.

Furthermore, the rescuers had suspended the operation temporary as the collapsed building shook suddenly, indicating another collapse could be imminent.

Chaos began as people starting screaming and running for life and rescuers urged everyone to avoid the building area where dozens of ambulances were already parked.