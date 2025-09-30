Nepal crowns two-years-old girl as new living goddess

A two-year-old girl, Aryatara Shakya, was selected as Nepal's new living goddess on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Shakya was carried from her family home to a temple palace in Kathmandu during the country's most significant Hindu festival, Dashain.

The now-known as Kumari, aged two years and eight months, becomes the new living virgin goddess, replacing the incumbent who traditionally becomes mortal upon reaching puberty.

The selection ceremony occurred on the eighth day of Dashain, Nepal's 15-day celebration of victory of good over evil.

Family, friends and devotees paraded Shakya through Kathmandu's streets before she entered the temple palace that will serve as her home for several years.

Followers lined up to touch the girl's feet with their foreheads, the highest sign of respect among Nepali Hindus, while offering flowers and money.

Living goddesses are worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists in Nepal. Selected between ages two and four, Kumaris must have unblemished skin, hair, eyes and teeth and show no fear of darkness.

During religious festivals, the sacred personality is wheeled around on a chariot pulled by devotees, always wearing red with her hair in a topknot and a "third eye" painted on her forehead.

"She was just my daughter yesterday, but today she is a goddess," said her father Ananta Shakya, revealing there were signs she would be chosen before her birth.

The divine father further recalled pre-birth miracles: "My wife during pregnancy dreamed that she was a goddess and we knew she was going to be someone very special."

In addition to that, former Kumari Trishna Shakya, now aged eleven, left the temple palace from a rear entrance on a palanquin carried by family and supporters. She had served as living goddess since 2017.