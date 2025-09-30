SpaceX Falcon 9 launch creates dazzling ‘jellyfish’ spectacle in western US skies: watch

SpaceX Falcon 9 turned the Western United States sky into a celestial light show by creating a spectacular visual phenomenon known as the “jellyfish effect.”

The residents were able to see the stunning effect with the naked eye around 11:04 p.m. EDT when the rocket was launched on Sunday, September 28, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The rocket successfully sent 29 new Starlink satellites to orbit. The satellites were delivered at a perfect time as the Falcon 9 ascended into the upper atmosphere, the exhaust plume from its engine expanded and was illuminated by the setting sun against the darkening sky, creating a massive, glowing streak visible from Los Angeles to Phoenix.

This peculiar sight, which some mistook for a comet or ascribed to sonic booms, is due to certain atmospheric conditions.

The upper atmosphere density spreads the exhaust of the rocket, and when the exhaust is backlit by the sun during a dusk or dawn launch, it produces the distinctive, ethereal jellyfish appearance.

The mission was another milestone in the history of rocket's first-stage booster, which landed on a drone ship in its 18th mission.

Those who did not view the spectacle might guess when the next time this will occur but the next dusk or dawn launch at Vandenberg will give them another opportunity to view the phenomenon.