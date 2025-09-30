Ariana Grande slammed for speaking out against Donald Trump: Here's why

The pop star Ariana Grande has dealt with a severe social media backlash, including body shaming and personal attacks, after she questioned Donald Trump's policies that even prompted the White House to clap back.

Ariana Grande, world’s most followed pop star, recently found herself in troubled waters after reposting a social media post questioning Donald Trump supporters.

What began as a provocative post sparked a heated exchange, with extreme reactions from right-wing trolls and public jabs from the Trump administration, unleashing a torrent of abuse and personal attacks.

Grande appeared to be the collateral damage in the crossfire between celebrity, politics, and social media.

On Instagram Story, Ariana Grande posted (without adding further commentary) a post that originated from “A Bit Fruity,” a podcast that is hosted by Matt Bernstein.

The post in question discussed those who voted for Trump, asking whether their lives had improved under Trump 2.0 after 250 days had passed.

It asked straightforward questions such as

Have your groceries gotten cheaper?

Has your health insurance premium gone down?

Has your work/life balance improved?

The White House fired back at Ariana Grande, with spokesperson Kush Desai delivering a sharp response that referenced her song titles.

He essentially told Grande to "save her tears" because Trump's policies had supposedly resolved the inflation crisis left by Biden and were attracting trillions in new investments.

Trump supporters flooding Ariana Grande's IG post with hate comments Credit: Instagram

Social media was brutal in response, particularly on platforms like X and Instagram.

Many Trump supporters turned their fury toward the Thank You, Next singer, launching a series of attacks ranging from political dissent to personal insults.

For those unfamiliar, Grande has long been critical of Trump policies, often using her platform to highlight issues such as immigration.

Over the years, she has identified herself as a regular critic of Donald Trump's leadership and his political agenda.