Tony Blair to perform key role in postwar Gaza governance

Tony Blair, the former British Prime Minister, has emerged as a central figure in plans for the postwar governance and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The proposals, which were recently outlined in a 20-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump and publicly backed by Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, envision Blair as a key member of a new international body.

The blueprint for a post-conflict Gaza includes the formation of a “Board of Peace,” which President Trump stated he would chair.

Donald Trump described Tony Blair as a ‘good man, very good man’

During a press conference following a White House meeting with Netanyahu, President Trump singled out the former Labour leader for praise.

Mr. Trump described him as a “good man, very good man,” and confirmed that Mr. Blair “wants to be on the board” alongside other distinguished leaders.

Mr. Blair’s potential involvement has triggered alarm among many Palestinians and critics. They criticised the proposed “Gaza International Transitional Authority” (GITA), which has been sidelining key Palestinian political figures in favour of international officials.

Critics warn that the GITA proposal risks creating an alternative jurisdiction to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank

Mustafa Barghouti, the general secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative and a prominent critic of Mr. Blair, told The Washington Post, “We’ve been under British colonialism already.”

A source close to Mr. Blair emphasised the former Prime Minister’s commitment to avoiding population displacement, saying he is clear that “the guiding principle is that Gaza is for Gazans, with no displacement of the population.”