New Covid strain 'Stratus' circulates in UK with novel symptoms

The UK is bracing for another wave of Covid driven by a new strain “Stratus” which is responsible for surging cases in England.

The two variants of Stratus, named XFG and XFG.3 are making rounds due to their novel symptoms, such as giving people a hoarse voice as suggested by health experts.

“It is normal for viruses to mutate and change over time,” Dr Alex Allen, consultant epidemiologist of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said, dispelling the severity of the strains.

According to the UKHSA, by September 10, the UK has witnessed 7.6 percent increase in Covid cases as compared to the previous week.

What are the XFG and XFG.3 variants?

The World Health Organization has called the XFG a “variant under monitoring.”

As compared to its spread, the variant XFG has posed less public risk at global level. Globally, this variant exhibits the highest relative growth comparably to other variants, including “Nimbus” NB.1.8.1.

Symptoms of Covid Stratus strain

According to Dr Allen from the UKHSA “Based on the available information so far, there is no evidence to suggest that the XFG and XFG.3 variants cause more severe disease than previous variants, or that the vaccines in current use will be less effective against them.”

The other symptoms include razor-blade-like sore throats and hoarse voice.

Risks posed by XFG variant

According to WHO, the XFG variant does not pose a serious and additional threat to people as compared to other variants that are circulating belonging to Omicron descendant lineages.

“XFG is growing rapidly compared to co-circulating variants globally. However, XFG exhibits only marginal additional immune evasion over [other variant] LP.8.1. While there are reported increases in cases and hospitalisations in some of the [southeast Asia region] countries, which have the highest proportion of XFG, there are no reports to suggest that the associated disease severity is higher as compared to other circulating variants,” statement read issued by WHO.

Vaccines against XFG variant

According to WHO, the available vaccines have been found to be effective against the Stratus variants, giving people protection against symptoms.