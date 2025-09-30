US government shutdown looms as Democrats, Republicans reaches no deal

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans declared there is only one path to avert a government shutdown by Tuesday’s, September 30, 2025 midnight deadline, which they believe, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer must relent and drop his demands for Obamacare subsidies in a funding bill.

Schumer and House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, with hours remaining before a potential funding lapse, are set to meet with Trump and Republican leaders at the White House in a final effort to break the stalemate.

Neither side has shown willingness to compromise, each blaming the other for the impasse.

Speaker Mike Johnson asserted that Trump intends to press Democrats to accept the GOP’s funding proposal without what he termed “partisan demands.”

Johnson revealed in an interview: “Chuck Schumer came back with a long laundry list of partisan demands that don’t fit into this process, and he’s going to try to shut the government down.”

Senate Majority leader John Thune reinforced the message, stating: “It’s totally up to the Democrats.”

Democrats, however, stood firm in their position. Jeffries expressed on ABC’s news show “This Week” that their stance remains unchanged: “Our position has been very clear: cancel the cuts, lower the costs, save healthcare.”

Schumer and Jeffries issued a joint statement ahead of the meeting affirming they are resolute in determination to avoid a government shutdown and address the Republican healthcare crisis.

Republicans have dismissed the urgency of extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, which do not expire until year’s end, while Democrats insist the matter must be resolved before November 1, 2025, when open enrollment begins.