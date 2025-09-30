Tyreek Hill suffers knee injury in Dolphins’ victory over Jets

The Miami Dolphins’ first victory of the season against the New York Jets on September 29, 2025, was overshadowed by a potentially devastating injury to star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The 31-year-old player suffered a severe injury to his left leg in the third quarter of the contest at Hard Rock Stadium.

The team’s preliminary diagnosis is a dislocated knee. This injury is often more serious than a dislocated kneecap and carries the risk of significant ligament and vascular damage.

Tyreek Hill’s absence leaves a major void in the Miami offense

The injury occurred with 13:12 remaining in the third quarter after Hill caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa near the Jets’ sideline.

Medical personnel from both teams immediately rushed to the field, stabilising his leg with an aircast after cutting away his cleat and tape.

Hill was carted off the field and officially ruled out for the remainder of the game. According to the team, he was transported to the local hospital for extensive “imaging, evaluation, and observation.”

An injury of this nature often carries a high risk of being season-ending, and some analysts are already calling it a potentially career-altering event.

Despite the frightening nature of the injury, witnesses reported that Hill maintained a remarkably positive attitude as he was removed from the field.

Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins’ Head Coach, also noted that Hill was joking with teammates while on the cart, a display of leadership that motivated the team to finish the game strong.

Before his exit, Hill was leading the Dolphins with six receptions for 67 yards, bringing his season total to 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown.

His absence leaves a major void in the Miami offense. The Dolphins (1-3) will now await a final, more comprehensive update on Hill’s condition as they attempt to move forward without their key playmaker.